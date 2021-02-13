HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $344.00

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 622928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83.

About HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

