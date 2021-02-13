Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

