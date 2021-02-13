Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Highway stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

