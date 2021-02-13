Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $104.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $95,450,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.14. 2,128,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

