Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,970.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $4,970.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

