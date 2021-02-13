Holo Trading 68.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $227.27 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Holo has traded up 68.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.84 or 0.05559584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026886 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

