Holyheld (HH) Price Tops $1.66

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HH) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Holyheld has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and $14,480.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holyheld token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003537 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Holyheld has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holyheld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Holyheld Profile

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,572,495 tokens. The official website for Holyheld is holyheld.com.

Buying and Selling Holyheld

Holyheld can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holyheld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holyheld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holyheld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holyheld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holyheld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.