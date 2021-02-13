Honest Trading Up 323.1% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $134,846.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 323.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00280094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00094353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00089756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00088714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,452.19 or 0.98910076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Honest Coin Trading

