Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Plans $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

HON stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.19. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

