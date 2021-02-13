Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

