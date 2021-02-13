Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 111,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,531. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

