HOQU Price Down 45.3% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $307,451.34 and $1.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

