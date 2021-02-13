Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

