Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.24 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

