Hosking Partners LLP Has $106.33 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,570 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 2.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $106,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after acquiring an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CBRE opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $71.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

