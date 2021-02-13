Hosking Partners LLP Has $15.30 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

