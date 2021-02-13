Hosking Partners LLP Has $34.42 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,508,515 shares of company stock valued at $79,475,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

