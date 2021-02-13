Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

