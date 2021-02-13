Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,509,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 119,922 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 310,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.