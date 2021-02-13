HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 million and the highest is $2.50 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.47 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.63. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $802,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.