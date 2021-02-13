Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

