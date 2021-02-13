HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $545.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.61.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $527.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

