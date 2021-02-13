HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.51-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $70.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.40. 1,627,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,120. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.55 and its 200-day moving average is $336.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $527.69.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.61.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.