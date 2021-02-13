Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of HII traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.13. The stock had a trading volume of 429,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $264.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

