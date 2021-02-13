HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Down 58.8% in January

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HVBC stock remained flat at $$16.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.