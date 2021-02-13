Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the January 14th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,737,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HYBE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 15,439,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,754,452. Hybrid Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Hybrid Energy alerts:

Hybrid Energy Company Profile

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hybrid Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hybrid Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.