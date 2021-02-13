HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $49,390.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00274421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00086893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00086656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00089234 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00064993 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.30 or 0.98770277 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

