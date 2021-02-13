Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CarGurus accounts for about 0.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,927 shares of company stock worth $3,871,442 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,269,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,255. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

