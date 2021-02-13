i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Financial Review

i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for i-CABLE Communications and Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery 2 10 7 0 2.26

Discovery has a consensus price target of $32.10, indicating a potential downside of 32.85%. Given Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Risk & Volatility

i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.39 -$50.65 million N/A N/A Discovery $11.14 billion 2.11 $2.07 billion $3.69 12.95

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Profitability

This table compares i-CABLE Communications and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A Discovery 13.36% 20.76% 7.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Discovery beats i-CABLE Communications on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of February 27, 2020, the company delivered approximately 8,000 hours of original programming each year in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

