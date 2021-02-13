Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBDRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $52.65 on Friday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

