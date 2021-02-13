Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Sells $1,036,500.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.