ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

ICL Group has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

