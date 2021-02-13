Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

