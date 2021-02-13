iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.41. iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,574 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.41 million and a PE ratio of -210.87.

About iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers reversible bra, bandeaux bra, and breast lift product under the Maidenform brand through retailers, online distributors, and specialty boutiques; and apparel accessories.

