Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,333 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 712,616 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.