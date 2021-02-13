Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,460. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

