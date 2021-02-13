Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 263.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.15. 1,294,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,762. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.