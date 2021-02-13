Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.43. 1,821,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

