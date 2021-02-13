Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $455,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 56,677.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 2,511,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

