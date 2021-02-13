iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 633,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,559. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 131,562 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

