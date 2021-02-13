II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $152.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.88.

IIVI opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,717 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,276 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

