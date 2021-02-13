Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $200.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

