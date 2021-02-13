Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 1,855.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,855.86 ($24.25).

IMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of IMB stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,493.50 ($19.51). 1,974,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,858.60 ($24.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 121.44%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 10,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

