Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.89.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Impinj by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 56.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

