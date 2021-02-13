Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.71.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

