Indexed Finance Price Reaches $17.34 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $17.34 or 0.00036703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00278229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00098654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00080782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,094.01 or 0.97590272 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

