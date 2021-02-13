Ink Protocol Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $691,708.67 and $51,715.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00072066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.01069441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.47 or 0.05527375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034239 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.