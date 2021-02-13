InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INMD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in InMode by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in InMode by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

