Innova (INN) Market Cap Achieves $193,800.14

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $193,800.14 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 133.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010532 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.