INO COIN (INO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00015340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $545,140.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

